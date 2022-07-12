MANILA - YouTube Shorts has grown significantly in the past year, recording 30 billion daily views as creators and their audience embrace multi-format content, officials said Tuesday.

The daily views have grown 4 times compared to year ago, YouTube Shorts Director of Product Management Todd Sherman told reporters in a briefing.

"It also shows that YouTube Shorts has really become a leading destination for short video over a relatively short time span," Sherman added.

Some 1.5 billion logged in users every month also watch YouTube Shorts, the platform said.

With the "music-centered" YouTube Shorts creators can make amazing content by remixing audio and videos available on YouTube, Director of US Label Relations Kathy Baker said.

Some YouTube Shorts creators even landed record deals after their videos went viral, she said

Thousands have also been paid using YouTube Shorts Fund or the $100 million fund it allocated for creators, Sherman said.

As the platform celebrates its 1st year, officials have said they continue to work on helping creators make videos with free tools, enabling them to grow their audience and find more inspiration, as well as study the best way to monetize content.

Sherman said ads that work on long-form videos on YouTube is not as applicable to Shorts.

"We continue to invest in all of these areas so viewers can early find the shorts and creators they love and perhaps make a video themselves...We're actively testing ad formats in Shorts and working on a long-term plan for creator monetization," he said.

When asked what makes YouTube Shorts standout from the rest of short video sharing platforms such as TikTok, Sherman said the "key differentiator" is the ability for users to remix content.

YouTube Shorts offer free tools for creating and remixing content as well as green screen for effects on iOS. The goal is to make the editing as simple as possible.

Creators can also join the Shorts Creator Community which is now operating in 15 languages, Director of Operations and Partnerships Kevin Ferguson said.

Ferguson said the goal is to scale the community, enable content creators to grow their audience and empower the next generation of innovators.

