MANILA - With over 500 hours of video content uploaded every minute, it is understandable that YouTube faces a ton of copyright infringement complaints on a daily basis.

To counter piracy, Google's video streaming platform has its own team of people dedicated to addressing copyright claims, YouTube Group product manager Fabio Magagna told reporters in a briefing.

"We in YouTube are like the middleman online...Our goal in copyright is giving rights holders control over their work," Magagna said.

YouTube's actions depend on the preference of the copyright owner or creator. It has tools to help creators decide what to do on claims, he said.

COPYRIGHT WEBFORM

The webform is the streamlined and efficient way to submit copyright claims and is open for everyone on the platform, Magagna said.

He said the webform is available in 80 languages.

COPYRIGHT MATCH TOOL

Using this tool, YouTube scans new uploads of videos originally published by its creator.

So far, over 2 million channels have access to the tool, he said.

Creators receive a list of matches of their original content and they get to decide what to do with the copyright complaint.

Options include: removal of the video, ignoring, archiving, or requesting attribution so the original creator gets the credit in other uploads.

CONTENT ID

For channels with large-scale piracy problems, the Content ID tool is the automated tool to use.

It is restricted to channels with a lot of content, or with content that are extremely popular, Magagna said.

So far there are 10,000 users or organizations with access to this tool, but they represent millions of rights in terms of content.

Users of the tools also have 3 options to choose from when dealing with copyright complaints, namely to block, to track, or monetize uploads.

Monetizing is the most used option where ad profits are paid out to the owner of the rights, YouTube said.

In YouTube's copyright transparency report, it said 750 million Content ID claims were made in the second half of 2021. Over 60 percent of these disputes were resolved in favor of the creator, Magagna said.

In the same period, rights holders chose to monetize over 90 percent of all Content ID claims as "most of the claims are really about monetizing," he said.

At least $7.5 billion of ad revenues were paid to the rights holders as of December 2021, the report said.

When asked what happens if videos from other platforms are posted on YouTube, such as those from TikTok and are uploaded into YouTube Shorts, Magagna said these are subject to the same copyright scanning as the longer videos.

Videos subject to Content ID claims also have no effect on the search and discoverability of content creators or uploaders on the platform, he said.

YouTube also removes videos with notice and takedown requests, it said.

