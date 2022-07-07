MANILA – Popular video hosting site TikTok admits that "much work" is needed to strengthen digital literacy in the Philippines.

Speaking during the launch of TikTok Philippines “Digital Literacy Hub: A Guide to Online Safety” hosted by actress Antoinette Taus Thursday, July 7, the platform's Public Policy Head Kristoffer Rada said this is due to rampant disinformation and fake news spreading across all online platforms.

"Now here in the Philippines we see that much work still needs to be done to further digital literacy. In this past election alone we see issues rise around online disinformation and fake news and this is a problem that all online platforms continue to face to this day," Rada said.

While the platform recognizes that need to provide a viable solution to this problem, he encouraged content creators to be their partner to safeguard a healthy digital space.

"This work cannot be done by one sector alone. Online platforms such as TikTok will do its share by moderating content and help provide credible sources of information. Similarly, creators as partners will be of great value by establishing themselves as trusted sources in the various platforms where they post content," he emphasized.

During the panel discussion, Internews' Senior Program Officer Gian Labot highlighted what's missing in the country's battle against disinformation.

"What we need to do possibly as a society is to move away from digital literacy that is focused purely on technology use and shift towards consumer behavior and really hamper on this issue of critical thinking, critical information consumption because I think that's what's missing right now. Huge portion of digital literacy has been focused on how to use stuff, how to be able to navigate these platforms," Labot explained.

Integration of digital literacy in schools is also in the works through the efforts of various organizations.

"We actually integrate digital literacy in our civic education program. We consider digital literacy as an important 21st century skill, education that we feel that should learn. We work very closely with schools, with DepEd, private schools, public schools in order to promote and educate on civic education," said YouthLed PH's Chief of Party Natalie Jorge.



Genealogist and popular TikTok content creator Mona Magno-Veluz – a.k.a. “Mighty Magulang” on social media – expounded on the user's responsibility on the information consumed online.

"We cannot control how other people act but we can control how we act. So, as consumers of information, as consumers of a content, we have to know our platform. You have to know the recourse available to you on the platform," she said.

RIGHT CONSUMPTION OF CONTENT

Due to the vast amount of content users can consume on their platform, Rada shared a guide to protect them online.

"This can be easily visualized in four letters: STDE – S for Stop. So, when you see questionable content, stop for a moment and think about it and then you proceed to the next letter which is T, you think. You think and digest the specifics of that content and think about what's the relevance of this content to you or to others. And then you decide, letter D, if the content is beneficial or worth the risk of sharing or reposting and lastly E, you act upon it. You act upon it and you either do nothing or you can even report if you see that the content is harmful," he enumerated.

Rada emphasized the video hosting site's "easy to navigate" reporting tool that users may use when they spot false information on the platform.

"The TikTok does have a very easy reporting functions in act so that you can readily report content of this nature. It's our hope that by following this four step guide, online users become more mindful about the content they consume and the content they share," he added.

