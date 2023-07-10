First Gen awards LNG contract to Shell Eastern LNG

A First Gen Corp natural gas plant is shown in this photo from the company's website. Handout photo

MANILA -- First Gen Corporation on Monday told the Philippine Stock Exchange that it has awarded the first contract for its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Shell Eastern LNG.

Shell Eastern Energy will supply one LNG cargo of about 154,500 cubic meters within the delivery window of August 1 and September 30, 2023.

This wil be used by First Gen's existing gas-fired power plants in Batangas.

First Gen has a portfolio of four existing gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 megawatts that have been supplied with gas from the Malampaya field.

The company has also previously announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Enrique Razon's Prime Infrastructure for the proposed lease and operation of its LNG terminal.

First Gen and ABS-CBN are part of the Lopez Group of companies.

