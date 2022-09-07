MANILA - First Gen Corp on Wednesday said its subsidiary FGEN LNG Corp and BW LNG seek to rename the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) to "BW Batangas" from "BW Paris."

The FSRU will be used for FGEN LNG's Interim Offshore LNG Receiving Terminal, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

It said the intended name change will be carried out before its deployment to the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City by the end of the second quarter of third quarter of 2023.

"This change is intended to acknowledge the historical, current and future support given by the Province of Batangas and by our hosts Batangas City and to underscore our commitment to supporting the energy security of the Philippines," First Gen Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Jonathan Russell said.

"It is also intended as a tribute to all of our colleagues from Batangas in recognition of all of their dedication and hard work," Russell added.

The "BW Batangas" will provide LNG storage and regasification services to First Gen's existing and planned gas-fired power plants and other third-party terminal users, the company said.

