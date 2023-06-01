First Gen unit, Prime Infra eye deal on gas facility

MANILA - A unit of First Gen Corp, and Prime Infrastructure Capital are looking to forge a deal on the use of a liquefied natural gas facility in Batangas City.

The Lopez-led energy firm said its FGEN LNG Corp and Prime Infra have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the proposed lease

and operation of the LNG terminal being developed by FGEN LNG within the First Gen Clean Energy Complex.

"No definitive agreements have been signed by the parties," First Gen said.

The Department of Energy has already certified the LNG Terminal as an Energy Project of National Significance.

FGEN LNG is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Gen Corporation, one of the biggest independent power producers in the country and the leading gas power generation company in the Philippines.

The Enrique Razon-led Prime Infra meanwhile holds a 45 percent stake in the Malampaya Gas Project.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr recently renewed a contract that would allow the continued extraction of natural gas from a portion of the Malampaya gas field for 15 more years.

The Malampaya contract was supposed to expire in 2024 but this was extended to February 22, 2039, the Department of Energy (DOE) said.

"The lease of the LNG Terminal will form part of Prime Infra’s proposed gas aggregation strategy that is focused on leveraging its existing Malampaya project facilities, and its expertise in the natural gas market, to ensure a reliable and lowest cost supply of clean gas at stable fuel costs to the country’s natural gas power plants," First Gen said.

