Home  >  Business

AirAsia offers flights as low as P77 in 7.7 sale

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2023 02:25 PM

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/business/07/03/07032023-air-asia-77.jpg

MANILA -- AirAsia is holding a seat sale for several local and international destinations with fares as low as P77.

The budget carrier said selected domestic flights with a base one-way fare of P77, not including other charges.

Flights from Manila to Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu and Puerto Princesa are as low as P77.

Meanwhile, Asian destinations like Taipei and Seoul are on offer for P1,477, while Japanese tourist hotspots Osaka and Tokyo are on sale at P2,777 and P3,077, respectively.

To avail of these offers, passengers must book from July 3 to 9, then travel from July 3 to December 14.

Terms, conditions, taxes and surcharges apply. 

RELATED STORY:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  airasia   seat sale   P77   7.7  

BRAND NEWS