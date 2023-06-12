AirAsia hold 'Piso Sale' for domestic, international flights

MANILA - AirAsia on Monday announced it is holding a seat sale with fares as low as P1.

The budget carrier said select domestic and international destinations are on offer with a base one-way fare of P1, not including other charges.

It said Kalibo, Davao, Cebu, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran and several other destinations from Manila are on offer for P1.

Seoul, Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Shenzhen and several other Asian destinations are also on offer for P1 base fare.

Terms, conditions, taxes and surcharges apply.

The booking period is from June 12 to 18, with travel from Szept. 1 this year to Oct. 8, 2024.