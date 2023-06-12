Cebu Pacific holds 'Piso Sale' on PH Independence Day

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is offering fares for as low as P1 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence.



The airline said that for as low as P1 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees and surcharges), clients can book select domestic and international destinations from June 12 to 15, 2023.

The travel period will be from November 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024.

The Gokongwei-led budget carrier also said it now offers direct flights from Manila, Cebu, or Clark to popular destinations like Hong Kong, Seoul (Incheon), Macau, and Taipei.

"CEB flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East," it said.