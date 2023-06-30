Group gives Marcos score of 7/10 as Agri chief

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. leads the coconut-tree planting ceremony during the 50th anniversary of the Philippine Coconut Authority held in the Coconut Palace at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City on June 29, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An agricultural group on Friday gave a score of 7 out of 10 for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on his first year as head of the Department of Agriculture.

Marcos assumed the post of Agriculture Secretary when he took office last year.

"We rate him as 7 kasi nakita natin na marami pa siyang kailangang gawin sa Department of Agriculture," Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) President Rosendo So told ANC's "Headstart".

According to Sinag, under Marcos' leadership in the agricultural department, rice production increased 0.2 percent despite the high price of fertilizers.

Sinag also noted that rice and corn farmers have recovered from losses in the past years.

But the group believed Marcos still needs to do more and that's why it sees no problem with him staying on as agriculture chief.

"He should extend as agriculture chief for a minimum of 1 year since the proposed first border inspection for agricultural imports is still not achieved yet," he said in Filipino.

"There is still a need to increase rice production, so we need him there. In case we need a budget, he can immediately give this to the farmers," he added.

Marcos has admitted that delivering on his campaign promises remained a work in progress.

A political analyst has given the President an "incomplete" grade for his performance.

Marcos said he agreed with the assessment, but added that he believed his administration made gains in steering the economy post-pandemic.