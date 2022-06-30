MANILA - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr on Thursday promised he will complete ongoing infrastructure projects during this term.

“I will complete on schedule the projects that have been started. I am not interested in taking credit. I want to build on success that’s already happening," Marcos Jr said during his inaugural speech delivered Thursday.

Last week, then-President Rodrigo Duterte appealed to his successor to continue the projects that had been started.

Like the country's first subway system, majority of the projects remain under construction while some have yet to be approved.

Only 15 out of 112 projects in the pipeline had been completed as of January this year, according to the Senate Economic Planning Office.

“We will be presenting the public with a comprehensive infrastructure plan, 6 years could be just about enough time,” Marcos added.

Marcos also vowed to spread progress throughout the country "so that no investment is wasted."

Fitch Solutions has said Marcos was the perfect fit in terms of policy continuity due to his and Duterte's similar economic stance.

Although the increased public spending could boost the economic recovery, Marcos' new National Economic and Development Authority director-general Arsenio Balisacan said he would push for "inclusive growth" not just the continuity of infrastructure projects.

"You want to push for world-class infrastructure, but health is in crisis, education is in crisis, so we need to go back and reflect on what is really fundamental. What is development? For me, development should be shared by all, especially the poor. I would like to see that. The growth we put in place must be highly inclusive," Balisacan said.

Outgoing NEDA director-general Karl Kendrick Chua earlier said there would be 17 completed flagship projects and 77 ongoing projects "beyond shovel ready" at the end of Duterte's term.

At least 25 others have not been approved yet, Chua added.