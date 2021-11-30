MANILA — A long line of riders merged at the iconic San Juanico bridge in what may seem as a show of converged forces from the north and south.

Thousands of riders travelled from as far as the Ilocos region and the other group originated from Mindanao to meet in Visayas to support the tandem of Ferdinand "Bongbong: Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-

Carpio in the 2022 elections.

A motorcycle rider waves ‘Marcos Loyalist’ flag at Tacloban City hall grounds as Bongbong speaks on the stage. “Sa wakas, nakauwi ako.”



Tacloban City is the hometown of presidential aspirant’s mother Imelda Romualdez-Marcos. pic.twitter.com/T7EjoBv0Xy — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) November 30, 2021

The meet in the "middle" is symbolic for the tandem as their bailiwicks are expected to bring in support from the north and south parts of the country.

"Napakaganda ng pangyayari na ito dahil ang pagsasama ng isang Marcos at Duterte ay isang magandang simbolo ng pagkakaisa ng bansa. Ako from North at si Inday Sara from the South at nagkita dito sa Eastern Samar," said presidential aspirant Marcos Jr. before a crowd in Borongan.

Marcos throws out red t-shirts to supporters at Borongan City, Eastern Samar. He promises to create more jobs for Warays if he wins. The province has the highest poverty incidence rate in Eastern Visayas in 2019, based on gov’t data. pic.twitter.com/Psp1SvBYEr — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) November 30, 2021

He also asked the crowd to say “hi” to his mother, former first lady Imelda Romualdez-Marcos, a Waraynon.

Marcos lost in Samar Island, once a Marcos bailiwick, in the 2016 race.

Duterte-Carpio's father President Rodrigo Duterte also failed to gather majority support in the same elections.

The children of Philippine presidents, now contenders for the top two highest posts in the country, promised the crowd in Borongan more jobs if they win the 2022 elections.

The province has the highest poverty incidence rate in Eastern Visayas in 2019, based on government data.

Marcos said that he will continue and expand Duterte’s flagship infrastructure program "Build Build Build."

“Ating nga pina-plano at iniisip kung paano ipapaahon ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas kung paano ipagpapatuloy ang ginawa ni President Rodrigo Duterte na Build Build Build na palalakihin pa natin at pagbubutihin," Marcos said.

The so-called "UniTeam" tandem led a motorcade from Eastern Samar’s Borongan City to San Juanico Bridge near Tacloban City.

They also inaugurated their headquarters in Borongan City and held meetings with local officials in Eastern Samar, Samar, and Leyte provinces.

