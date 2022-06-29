Jollibee implements hybrid work for office-based staff

Jollibee office-based employees return to work under a hybrid setup. Handout photo

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp is implementing a hybrid work system for its office-based employees, the food services giant said on Wednesday.

JFC said its employees returned to their offices this June after 2 years of remote work. But office-based staff will be under a hybrid model, where they are onsite for two days and on remote work for other days of the week, Jollibee said.

Dubbed as the ‘Back with Joy’ program the hybrid setup office-based staff from Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, support functions, and Jollibee Group Foundation, the company said.

"When the pandemic started, the Jollibee Group prioritized employee health and safety even further. We adopted a remote work set-up for office-based employees and strengthened our safety protocols in our stores to help protect our store teams’ wellbeing. Putting our employees’ health and safety first continues to be our priority,” said Arsenio Sabado, Jollibee Group Chief Human Resources Officer.

Jollibee said that apart from the three-day remote work, the company also instituted a no-meeting policy on Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. to give employees more time for focused work.

The government has said that companies can have hybrid or remote work setups, except for firms registered in economic zones, which are mandated to do onsite operations, or else lose their tax incentives.

Many BPOs have appealed to be allowed to continue remote work or hybrid work setups, but some, including industry leader Concentrix have opted to forego their tax perks in favor of continuing remote work.

