DITO taps M Lhuillier to bring products to more customers

MANILA - DITO Telecomunity on Tuesday said it has tapped M Lhuillier to expand the reach of its products and services nationwide.

DITO products and services have been made available in 3,000 M Lhuillier branches and on its ML Wallet app since June 1, the third telco said in a statement.

M Lhuillier is a non-bank financial company that has presence nationwide.

"With M Lhuillier's help, we can make DITO products and services accessible to more Filipinos nationwide," DITO Sales Director Angel Mercado said.

DITO authorized reseller, official stores and online e-commerce sites sell SIM cards while reloading can be done on its mobile app.

Operated by a consortium of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy with China Telecom, DITO launched commercial services in March.

It is set to undergo its second-year technical audit in July where regulators will check whether it has achieved its commitment of covering 51 percent of the population and a 51 MBPS minimum internet speed.

The telco, currently mounting its network to challenge the duopoly of Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc, earlier said it has reached 1 million subscribers just 3 months after its launch.

