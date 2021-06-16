DITO says 1 million subscribers milestone reached 3 months after launch

MANILA - Third telco DITO Telecommunity on Wednesday said it has reached the 1-million subscribers' milestone just 3 months after it officially launched.

The telco, which is operated by a consortium of Dennis Uy with China Telecom, commercially launched last March 8 initially in Davao and Cebu followed by Luzon.

"Reaching 1 million subscribers in a span of 3 months is a feat that all of us at DITO are certainly proud of. I personally would like to thank everyone who has been part of our journey," DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said.

To celebrate the milestone, DITO said it would give the first 1 million subscribers 1GB data each.

"Please stay tuned in the next few days as we will share more information on how to claim your free 1GB reward," Tamano said.

So far, DITO is officially available in 123 cities and municipalities nationwide as of June 12.

DITO aims to break the duopoly of Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc which the Philippine Competition Commission said would be beneficial to consumers.

DITO's second-year audit, which requires a 51-percent population coverage, will be conducted on July 8.

