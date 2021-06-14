DITO warns public vs overpriced SIM, unofficial pocket WiFi

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Monday said users should refrain from purchasing overpriced SIM cards and tampered pocket WiFis which are being sold as DITO-branded devices.

In a statement, DITO said a number of overpriced and authorized SIM cards and DITO-branded modems proliferated online since its launch last March 8.

DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said the telco has not launched any pocket WiFi or devices as of this time. He added that all DITO SIM cards have the same price regardless of what the mobile number is.

“There are no official DITO modems or pocket WIFI devices that have been launched at this time. DITO cannot and will not guarantee the performance and service should our SIM cards be used in these unauthorized devices in the market today,” Tamano said.

“It has come to our attention that there are so-called DITO-branded modems that are being sold online. Let me take this opportunity to assure the public that the unauthorized use of the DITO branding in any form shall result in the possibility of prosecution for copyright infringement,” he added.

Globe Telecom earlier warned that it was prepared to take "legal action" against resellers and individuals who are tampering with its WiFi modem to sell them as DITO devices.

Vanity number SIM cards or those with special numerical characters will also be available "in the near future" but there are none as of this time, Tamano said.

"We wish to inform everyone that there are unscrupulous individuals selling DITO so-called vanity or special numbers at exorbitant prices. Please be reminded that all DITO sim cards no matter the mobile number are priced the same and we at DITO do not condone this practice," Tamano said.

Based on its official store in Lazada, a SIM with 25GB of data sells for P199, while a SIM with no load retails for only P40.

Consumers are advised to purchase SIM cards from partner resellers, DITO stores and official online partners "to avoid any issues," it said.

DITO officially launched its commercial services last March 8 and is currently available in 123 cities and municipalities in the country as of June 12.

