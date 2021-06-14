Globe eyes 'legal action' vs resellers of tampered WiFi modems

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said it is prepared to take legal action against individuals tampering and reselling its prepaid WiFi modems as DITO modems.

In a statement, the telco said some online sellers and individuals unlock Globe At Home prepaid WiFi modems and conceal its trademark in a modus that resells modems to unsuspecting customers.

"The modus is done through the unauthorized unlocking of the Globe device, substituting the Globe SIM with a DITO Telecommunity SIM and concealing the Globe At Home trademark with a sticker of DITO," Globe said.

"We are prepared to take the necessary legal action against these unscrupulous individuals and establishments carrying out these deceptive business practices, through the assistance of law enforcement authorities," it added.

Globe At Home prepaid modems have pre-inserted SIMs and are ready for activation using the Globe at Home app or Facebook Messenger upon purchase, it said.

Consumers who have bought the tampered units can report the matter to the Department of Trade and Industry's Consumer Protection Group via their email address at consumercare@dti.gov.ph or text 09178343330.

Globe also encouraged the public to purchase from legitimate stores, authorized dealers and online sites to ensure service guarantee.

Third telco DITO, which gradually launched its commercial service on March 8, has been selling SIM cards for mobile devices.

