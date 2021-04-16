DITO expands to Luzon, adds service in 21 more cities

MANILA—DITO Telecommunity said Friday it has expanded its services to 21 more cities, including 18 in Luzon.

In a statement, the third telco said starting April 16, Friday, services would be available in the following areas:

Lipa City (Batangas)

Malvar (Batangas)

Santo Tomas (Batangas)

Tanauan (Batangas)

Silang (Cavite)

Tagaytay City (Cavite)

Calamba (Laguna)

Los Banos (Laguna)

Baliuag (Bulacan)

Palayan (Nueva Ecija)

Santa Rosa (Nueva Ecija)

Science City of Munoz (Nueva Ecija)

Talavera (Nueva Ecija)

Cabanatuan City (Nueva Ecija)

Capas (Tarlac)

Concepcion (Tarlac)

Gerona (Tarlac)

Tarlac City (Tarlac)

General Santos City (South Cotabato)

Compostela (Cebu)

Cordova (Cebu)

DITO, operated by businessman Dennis Uy with China Telecom, debuted on March 8 in 15 selected areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

"We are very excited to announce that in just a few weeks after our commercial launch in Cebu and Davao, more Filipinos can now experience stronger and reliable connectivity with DITO's Luzon expansion," DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said.

SIM cards are now available in more than 300-partner stores and will be available "very soon" in 3 DITO-owned stores in Cebu and Davao, the telco said.

DITO is laying its network nationwide in order to challenge Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc.

In line with the expansion, DITO said it is offering subscribers 25GB of high speed data for P199 valid for 30 days.

With the promo, users can avail of DITO-to-DITO calls, texts, call waiting, call forwarding, video over LTR and unlimited texts and 300 minutes calls to other mobile networks, it said.

DITO is on track to meet its second year target of covering 51 percent of the population, in time for its second year technical audit on July 8, chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago earlier said.

The Philippine Competition Commission earlier said the entry of the third telco would result in healthy competition, benefitting Filipino consumers.

