MANILA - Maynilad Water Services Inc on Tuesday said it was testing a technology that could treat used water to become an alternative raw water supply source for drinking.

The west zone concessionaire said it would be the first in the country to produce "drinkable reused water." Namibia in Southern Africa and Singapore in Asia are doing the same, Maynilad said in a statement.

It said it would use its new Modular Treatment Plants (ModTP) from Israel to convert treated used water into potable supply which will be called "New Water."

Maynilad said the new water produced using raw water supply from its sewage treatment plant in Paranaque City has passed a water potability test and has been issued a Certificate of Potability by the Paranaque City Health Office.

The photo shows Department of Health (DOH)-certified water samplers collecting samples of “New Water” from the company’s Modular Treatment Plant for testing, in the presence of representatives from the Paranaque City Health Office. Handout

HOW IT WORKS

Maynilad said used water from households that it collects using its conveyance system would pass through a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) where it would under a series of processes to become "treated used water."

This treated used water will then pass through a ModTP's multi-stage system where it will be further purified, it said.

Treatment includes pressurized media filtration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and chlorine disinfection which would result in "new water" or a supply that meets the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water, Maynilad said.

For its first implementation, the concessionaire said it would produce 10 MLD (million liters per day) of the new water which will be fed to the distribution system to blend with the standard drinking water produced by the La Mesa Treatment Plants, it said.

This water will be distributed to Barangays San Dionisio and San Isidro in Paranaque City which will benefit 38,700 customers, it added,

"By including used water to its alternative raw water source options, Maynilad will have enhanced capability to produce more water whenever existing supplies run short," it said.

"Maynilad is working with the Department of Health, DENR, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, and the Parañaque City government health office to ensure that New Water is potable. The company is also conducting a series of social acceptability tests of drinkable reused water among consumers," added.

