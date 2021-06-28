USAID launches P1.6-billion project to promote clean energy in Philippines

MANILA — The United States through its development agency has launched a P1.6-billion project to promote use of clean energy in the Philippines.

USAID said in a statement on Monday the five-year Energy Secure Philippines (ESP) project will boost the country's key energy sector priorities and support its climate mitigation goals.

"Through the Energy Secure Philippines Project, the US will work with Philippine government and private sector partners to improve the performance and efficiency of energy utilities, deploy renewable energy systems, enhance competition in the power sector, and address energy sector cybersecurity," it said.

The US agency also said it will allot over P36 billion for private sector investment and development of at least 500 megawatts of clean energy generation capacity in the Philippines.

“We look forward to building and sustaining new partnerships with diverse stakeholders across the energy sector whose collective efforts are required for a more competitive and advanced energy sector,” said US Chargé d’Affaires John Law.

So glad to witness the most recent U.S. government partnership with the Philippine Department of Energy through the launch of the Php1.6-billion ($34M) Energy Secure Philippines project to promote energy resilience, security, and reliability in the country. #USPHThrivingAt75

He also announced the “Energy Evolution Challenge,” a grant facility that will fund proposals to advance research and deployment of innovative energy systems.

The project launch came days before the Philippines and US' commemoration this year of the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Last February, the two countries signed a five-year bilateral assistance agreement worth P7.25 billion to protect the Philippine environment.

