New P7.25-B agreement to protect environment part of US’ ‘longstanding support’ to PH

MANILA—The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Philippine National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), signed a new, 5-year bilateral assistance agreement worth P7.25 billion ($150 million) for the protection of the environment.

In a statement, the US Embassy said the new agreement will deepen the two countries' commitment "to protect the environment by promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, expanding access to renewable energy, and reducing risks from natural disasters."

USAID, in partnership with national, provincial and local governments, will implement several projects to increase access to clean energy and water, improve natural resources management, and protect the landscape, wildlife and fisheries in the Philippines.

“This new agreement with NEDA, which includes partnerships with the Departments of Natural Resources, Energy, and Agriculture Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, marks a new era in our longstanding support to the Philippines,” USAID Philippines mission director Lawrence Hardy II said.

“We will work together to address many environmental challenges.

“Our assistance will help protect the forests, fisheries, and water and energy resources for millions of Filipinos, increase livelihoods, and promote nature as an engine of sustainable growth.”

The agreement with the NEDA was only one of four other 5-year agreements between the Philippines and USAID, with an anticipated total value of P32.7 billion ($675 million) over the next five years.

USAID will also have agreements with the Department of Health for the improvement of health services for underserved Filipinos; with the Department of Finance for the acceleration of inclusive, market-driven economic growth; and with the Department of Education for the improvement of early grade reading, as well as expansion of science and mathematics curricula, among others

USAID has provided more than P216 billion ($4.5 billion) to advance the Philippines' development goals over the past 20 years.

FROM THE ARCHIVES