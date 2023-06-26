Home  >  Business

SM eyes opening 2 malls in PH this year: official

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 26 2023 09:39 AM

MANILA — SM Prime Holdings Inc on Monday said it plans to open more malls in the Philippines this year to further expand its local footprint.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, SM Prime Holdings said it plans to open 2 more malls in the country in 2023. The Sy-led conglomerate was confirming an earlier report quoting SM Supermalls President Steven Tan. 

Tan said SM also plans to open 5 more malls in 2024. 

SM earlier said it would stick to its 5 to 7 mall opening target per year until 2024 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 

SM in May opened its first mall in the province of Bataan and its 83rd outlet in the country.

