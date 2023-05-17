SM to open first mall in Bataan

An artist's illustration of SM City Bataan. Handout

MANILA — SM Prime Holdings said on Wednesday it will open its first mall in Bataan Province which is also the 83rd in the Philippines.

The new mall, which is set to open on May 19, will add 46,000 square meters of gross floor area to the group's mall portfolio, the Sy-led group said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“Bataan has been a popular destination among local and foreign tourists for its wonderful mix of historical, natural, and educational sites. We are very excited to open our new mall, SM City Bataan, in the province as we aim to add color to its rich culture and further spur economic activities that are set to provide significant growth opportunities, convenience, and entertainment to everyone,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said.

SM said SM City Bataan, which houses Foodcourt, Cyberzone, event center, cinemas, parking zones, and transport terminal complex, would open with over 90 percent of space lease-awarded.

SM said it also has al fresco dining areas, work pods, pet park, electric car vehicle station as well as bike-friendly facilities.

It is located in the provincial capital of Balanga City, it said.

“We expect further growth opportunities for the province and its people with more infrastructure projects waiting to be completed in Bataan. We hope that, through SM City Bataan, we will be able to provide everyone more reasons to enjoy and stay in this beautiful province,” Lim added.

