QC gov’t, PBEd partner to boost young Filipinos employability

Quezon City government and PH Business for Education (PBEd) JobsNext launch various training programs for Quezon City residents aged 18 to 25 years old. 📷: Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The local government of Quezon City (QC) and the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) signed a partnership Monday to boost the employability of young Filipinos in the city through the "JobsNext" program.

The PBEd’s JobsNext program will provide training to equip Quezon City residents aged 18 to 25 years old with the necessary skills for jobs in the future.

It is also in partnership with Citi Foundation, and supported by the Quezon City government with an investment of P6-million.

"Quezon City is committed to investing in the development of our youth and we are committed to providing them with the competencies and skills required to address the changing demands of the future," Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The training programs will be provided by its development partners from Microsoft, ASEAN Foundation, Adaptive Technology for Rehabilitation, Integration and Empowerment of Visually Impaired (ATRIEV), and Amazon to address the demands of emerging industries, including information and communications technology, data analytics, software development, cybersecurity, and web services.

Based on a 2022 joint report from the Asian Development Bank and LinkedIn titled "Digital Jobs and Digital Skills: A Shifting Landscape in Asia and the Pacific," 64 percent of employers in the country said that demand for tech talent significantly increased in the past five years.

"Demand for digital skills continues to grow as technological advancements shape business models and transform workplaces. Our goal in PBEd is to equip Filipino youth with skills that will help them adapt and succeed in future jobs. This would not be possible without the support of the various local government units," PBEd's Executive Director Justine Ragas said.

The local government unit's Public Employment Service Office will recruit potential JobsNext trainees and refer them to programs that match their preferred skills.

To support the trainees, Quezon City will also provide scholarship grants through its Youth Development Office.