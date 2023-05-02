What are the top 3 in-demand remote jobs in PH?

MANILA - The foreign demand for Filipino remote workers has been increasing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to online jobs portal JobStreet.

Filipino remote workers are in high demand by employers from the United States, United Kingdom, China, and Australia, said Jobstreet Philippines country manager Philip Gioca.

Many cite the flexibility of being with their families, as well as the extra income from having a side hustle as the reasons for preferring to do remote work.

“Ang sweldo nila rito, paid in dollars,” Gioca explained.

Among the top hits for remote work are careers for virtual assistance, digital marketing, and online sales.

For onsite work, applicants online are looking for careers in accounting, administrative assistance, sales, customer service, and education.

With the surge in online job applications, job seekers are advised to be critical with job postings.

“Tinitignan ng DOLE para makita kung paano protektahan kasi may mga abuse din na nakikita. May mga scammer din. Hindi ibibigay ang sweldo sayo. May emotional na pressure na ibinibigay kasi kailangang mag deliver sila. ‘Pag pumunta kasa proseso na hinihingan ka ng service fee, mag-ingat ka na kasi hindi dapat magbayad ang job seeker,” Gioca said.

To avoid scams in job hunting, job seekers are advised to:

Use legitimate job search websites

Do background checks on employer and job description

Avoid listings with grammar and spelling mistakes.

Send resumes only to professional email addresses to avoid data theft.

