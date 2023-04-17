7 tips on how you can succeed as a remote worker

Work from home is here to stay.

If you’ve been worrying that the end of the pandemic will mean reporting back to work 5 to 6 days a week and navigating hours-long traffic, you can now breathe a sigh of relief. Of course, it’s not for all jobs, as some require workers to be in person during operating hours.

But surprisingly, many jobs successfully transitioned to remote work, and companies from different industries see no reason to fix what isn’t broken. Advertising agencies continue to allow their employees to work from home as many as 3 days of the week, and so do banks, business process outsourcing companies, media outfits, non-profit organizations, and many others.

If you’re one of those still enjoying the flexibility of working remotely, here are 7 tips to help you keep the status quo, become more productive and even succeed even if you are not in the office every day of the week.

#1 Get it in writing

During the pandemic, the work from home situation was very fluid. Your employer can change what days you come in to work, and what days you stay at home. But now that almost everything is back to pre-pandemic schedules, it is best to have a written agreement with your boss or company on what days you will work from home. Why? Because you can plan your work better when you know when you are at the office and when you are not. It also manages your boss’ expectation of when you come in, and when you don’t have to.

#2 Check remote work benefits

In the last 2 years, we saw employers realizing the costs that employees incur when they work from home: from broadband connection, electricity use, phone charges and many more. This certainly helped address the misconception that the employee wins when he or she works from home because they do not have to pay for transportation. It turns out the costs to the employee are higher, and so many started to introduce subsidies. Make sure you take advantage of what costs your office will cover, if any.

#3 Set your working space

If you’re still working from the dining table, or the living room, or your bedroom, it’s time to designate a place where you can work productively for 8 hours. Ideally, your home office should have strong WiFi connection (avoid the blind spots or weak spots), access to a landline phone (handy when mobile signal fails you), with your back against a wall (so no one walks behind you when you are making an online presentation) and in a quiet corner.

#4 Turn your working space into a productive space

Instagram, Pinterest, Tiktok and YouTube are full of ideas on how to transform your working space into a productive space. Yes you will need to spend for these ideas, and some cost way more than others, but the point I am making is you also need to invest to reap rewards. Maybe a bigger monitor, or an ergonomic keyboard, or laptop stand. For example, most of these tips include getting an office style chair that can support your back. The price range for office chairs online are a shocking super cheap at P1000 to very pricey at P40,000. Try to get the most value for your money (and for your back too).

#5 Put together a routine and stick to it

Much of the distrust employers have on employees working from home have to do with their schedules. They don’t seem to be online at 8:30 am when work starts, or they never open their cameras during meetings. They take longer to reply to emails, and submissions are made past the agreed deadlines. Make your personal routine and stick to it on all the days you work from home. This can include the time you will wake up, shower, and dress for work (this can really help set you in the right working vibe). Avoid having the TV on so you don’t get sucked into Netflix. Limit messaging apps access because they eat up time and take away your concentration.

#6 Make your remote presence felt

You may be several kilometers away from the office but you can make your presence felt by calling instead of sending an email if you want to check on something. During meetings, keep your camera on and ask questions. After meetings, you can check in with your boss to see if there are items he or she wants you to follow through. Timely replies to email will also not go amiss. The trick is to be even more visible than when you are physically in the office.

#7 Keep chasing work-life balance

The reason we are doing numbers 1 to 6 is for number 7 – we all want a work life balance. It’s not easy, and there are days that work wins and there are days that life wins (or if you like your glass half empty, work loses and life loses). It’s a little harder when you are working from home because you may overcompensate and put in longer hours, even skip meals. That’s why a routine is important. Set a start time and an end time to your work, and then enjoy the fact that you don’t need to travel 1 to 2 hours but just walk a few steps to the dinner table. Make family commitments part of your remote work routine, like commit to tutor your kids (if you have any) on the days you work from home. Or sign up for tennis or badminton games with friends. Because at the end of the day, you want to succeed at work and have a great life to go home to.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.