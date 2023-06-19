BIR warns public vs illegal TIN card sellers

MANILA — The Bureau of Internal Revenue on Monday said Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) cards are not for sale and that the public should refrain from paying for ID assistance advertised in online marketplaces.

TINs are issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue for free.

“TIN CARDS ARE NOT FOR SALE, and are only issued/released by the BIR through its authorized personnel. DO NOT get TIN or TIN Cards from unauthorized BIR personnel, non-BIR personnel or through Facebook, Shopee, Lazada and other online selling platforms, because they are considered illegal, fraudulent and FAKE,” said Commissioner Romeo Lumagui.

The BIR said it discovered individuals offering "BIR TIN assistance" on social media and online selling platforms.

“These offers of TIN ID Assistance posted in online channels/selling platforms are not authorized by the BIR and are, therefore, considered ILLEGAL. Please do not be deceived or misled by such offers,” he said.

Lumagui said the BIR's Client Support Service met with representatives of Shopee and Lazada last May 31 to request for immediate removal of advertisements and posts offering TIN ID assistance.

Some illegal operators of TIN ID assistance services were apprehended during entrapment operations held by BIR regional district office since 2019, it said.

Falsification and sale of TIN cards are punishable by a fine and imprisonment under the Tax Code of 1997, the BIR said.

The public can report illegal sellers of TIN or TIN ID through the hotline (02) 8538-3200 or via email at contact_us@bir.gov.ph.

