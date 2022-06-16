MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte and representatives of the Asian Development Bank signed on Thursday the loan agreement for the South Commuter Railway Project in a ceremony in Malacañang.

The ADB earlier announced approving up to $4.3 billion (about P227.7 billion) to help finance the construction of the 54.6-kilometer railway project that will form part of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) System and connect Metro Manila and Laguna.

The Philippines & ADB today signed a loan agreement for the $4.3 billion South Commuter Railway, the largest infrastructure financing in ADB’s history.



At a ceremony in Manila hosted by 🇵🇭 President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, @ADBPresident Asakawa called the project “transformative”. pic.twitter.com/lWeAs54oud — Asian Development Bank (@ADB_HQ) June 16, 2022

According to Malacañang, the project is set to have 18 stations traversing 10 cities including Manila, Makati, Taguig, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa in the NCR.

The stops also include San Pedro, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and Calamba in Laguna.

Once finished, the railway system will reduce travel time between Manila and Calamba City from 2.5 hours to just an hour, officials said.

