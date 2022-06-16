Home  >  Business

LOOK: ADB shares photos of how the South Commuter Railway stations will look like

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2022 05:56 PM

Photo from the ADB and the Department of Transportation
MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday shared sample rendered views of the South Commuter Railway project, days after approving some P227.7 billion loan to the government.

Photos posted by the multilateral lender showed model perspectives of some stations in the 55-kilometer suburban railway line. This included models of Buendia, Santa Rosa, EDSA, and Sucat stations. 

President Rodrigo Duterte and executives from the ADB will formally sign the loan agreement later in the day at Malacañang. 

The rail segment project plans to link cities in Central Luzon and Metro Manila and will have 18 stations. It broke ground in 2019

Once completed, the project will cut the travel time between Manila and Calamba by half from the current 2.5 hours.

