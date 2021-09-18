Courtesy: Department of Transportation Courtesy: Department of Transportation Courtesy: Department of Transportation Courtesy: Department of Transportation Courtesy: Department of Transportation

MANILA—The construction of the North-South Commuter Railway Extension started Saturday, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said, with thousands of jobs in the pipeline.

Known as the Philippine National Railways’ Clark Phase 2, the project, with the involvement of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, will build the country’s first airport railway express service.

Construction of the North-South Commuter Railway Extension starts today! This very first PH airport-bound high-speed railway will create 10K new jobs and halve travel time between Metro Manila and Clark to only one hour! @DOTrPH @ADBPhilippines @jica_direct_en pic.twitter.com/547qXuj1mP — Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) September 18, 2021

It is part of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project, which plans to cut travel time from key cities, such as Makati to Clark International Airport, to just 55 minutes.

The rail segment project plans to link cities in Central Luzon and Metro Manila with 6 stations.

In a statement posted on the Department of Transportation's Facebook page, Secretary Arthur Tugade said 7,000 direct jobs will be created during the construction phase, while 3,000 more jobs could be generated once the lines start operating.

Priority, Tugade added, will be given to overseas Filipino workers hit by the pandemic.

The whole NSCR project aims to create more than 25,000 direct job opportunities over the course of the construction, while 10,000 jobs are expected to generate employment.

Kazuhiko said job opportunities will help Filipinos hit by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) called the construction its "single largest infrastructure project."