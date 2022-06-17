MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Friday said it now has over 9 million subscribers, which is a significant jump from its 1 million achievements in June last year.

DITO launch its services in March 2021. It is currently preparing for its 3rd year technical audit set in July, it said in a statement.

"Hitting milestone after milestone, DITO is once again preparing for the yearly government audit and is confident of hitting 70 percent of the country’s population shortly before July 2022, allowing it to finally go head-to-head against the country’s two legacy MNOs in terms of presence," DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said.

Currently, the third telco has expanded its network coverage to over 540 cities and municipalities across the country.

It said it has erected close to 5,000 cellular towers, constructed over 100 data centers and laid out more than 30,000 kilometers of fiber cable to link the archipelago.

“We in DITO are serious about our commitments to weave Filipino communities using the DITO brand of connectivity and will move further forward to deliver,” Tamano stressed.

DITO chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago earlier said the telco is just a few hundreds away from meeting its 3rd year commitment to cover 70 percent of the population by July.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC







