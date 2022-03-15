DITO says active subscribers now at 7 million

DITO Chief Commercial Officer Evelyn Jimenez, DITO Chief Administrative Officer Atty. Adel Tamano, and DITO Chief Technology Officer Ret. Maj. General Rodolfo Santiago

MANILA - Third telco DITO Telecommunity said on Tuesday it has reached 7 million subscribers over a year after it launched its commercial operations.

“We are pleased to inform our countrymen that DITO has hit another milestone in our journey. As of March 14, close to a week after our first anniversary, we have hit 7-million active subscribers," DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said in a statement.

DITO earlier introduced its 5G wireless broadband kit with a one-time payment of P12,990 for the modem and SIM card.

Recently, it has also unveiled Auto Pay and Advance Pay options to "level-up" customer experience, DITO Chief Commercial Officer Evelyn Jimenez said.

The third telco, operated by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy with China Telecom, earlier said it was a few hundred towers away from meeting its third year commitment of covering 70 percent of the population.

DITO so far has over 4,000 towers. The third technical audit is set to be conducted in July.

