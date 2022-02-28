MANILA - Third telco DITO Telecommunity said Monday it has begun the rollout of its 5G wireless broadband in select areas in the National Capital Region.

The 5G home Wifi services is currently under a pilot program in 146 barangays in Metro Manila, the telco operated by Dennis Uy's Udenna Corp with China Telecom said in a statement. Speeds are up to 500 Mbps, the telco claimed.

DITO said the starter kit, which includes the 5G modem with SIM card, is available for P12,990.

Subscribers who will avail of the service during the introductory period will gett 50GB open-access data valid for 30 days and a 3-month subscription to streaming service HBO GO, among others, it said.

A Double the data promo valid for 30 days will also be available for the following price:

P590 = 100GB (instead of 50GB)

P990 = 200GB (instead of 100GB)

P1,490 = 340GB (instead of 170GB)

P1,990 = 500 GB (instead of 250GB)

DITO in early February said it allotted P50 billion for its network rollout this year.

The telco said it is also on track to meet its third-year commitments during the technical audit set in July.

The broadband service launched nearly a year after its commercial operations which began on March 8, 2021.