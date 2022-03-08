MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Tuesday said it is confident it would meet its target of covering 70 percent of the population by July this year which would enable it to compete "head to head" with Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc.

The telco operated by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy's Udenna Corp with China Telecom is celebrating the first year of its commercial operations.

So far, the telco is now present in over 500 cities and municipalities and has over 6 million active users, DITO CEO Dennis Uy said in a recorded message.

“We are in more than 500 cities and municipalities and soon will cover 70 percent of the population in just a few more months – finally going head-to-head against our two competitors," Uy said.

"The future is bright and we will not fail you. That is our commitment...We are here to offer Filipinos the full experience - the service, the value and above all the speed we all deserve," he added.

With over 4,000 towers, DITO chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago said the telco is just few hundred towers away from meeting its 3rd year commitment to cover 70 percent of the population by July.

The 70 percent target is part of the annual audit DITO needs to undergo to keep its status as the third telco, awarded by the National Telecommunications Commission.

Meanwhile, Chief Commercial Officer Evelyn Jimenez said the telco will launch new products.

For the prepaid segment, DITO unveiled Autopay and Advance Pay options, which will allow customers to pay up to 12 months in advance and get as much as 40 percent discount and up to 120GB free, Jimenez said.

“We give maximum flexibility to our customers. This is something new for our prepaid market,” Jimenez said.

DITO earlier announced its 5G Home WiFi starter kit with a one-time payment of P12,999 for the modem and SIM.

Its roaming and SIM registration services are ready while mobile number portability is in a "mature" stage of implementation, Santiago said.

Chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said the telco helped push the country's ranking in the global speedtest index, which meant it has helped improved connectivity in the country.

“That’s what happens when you bring competition to the market. Things get better. We came here to be competitive. We also came here to build this nation,” Tamano said.

DITO said it would spend P50 billion for its network rollout this year, higher than the P27 billion it earlier committed to spend on its third year.

