MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said it would resume flights between Manila and popular tourist destination Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia starting July 1. PAL said this is a part of a major international expansion as COVID-19 restrictions ease globally. Bali is home to beachfront party destination Kuta and the mountain ranges of Ubud. Philippine Airlines will resume flights between Manila & Denpasar Bali starting July 1, 2022. PAL says this is a part of a major international expansion coinciding w/ the reopening of international travel. — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) June 14, 2022 More details to follow. PAL eyes resuming 100 percent pre-pandemic capacity this year PAL exits US bankruptcy, after US court OKs reorganization plan PAL offers seat sale to celebrate Independence Day RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC