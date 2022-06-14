MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said it would resume flights between Manila and popular tourist destination Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia starting July 1.

PAL said this is a part of a major international expansion as COVID-19 restrictions ease globally.

Bali is home to beachfront party destination Kuta and the mountain ranges of Ubud.

Philippine Airlines will resume flights between Manila & Denpasar Bali starting July 1, 2022.



PAL says this is a part of a major international expansion coinciding w/ the reopening of international travel. — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) June 14, 2022

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: