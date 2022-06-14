Home  >  Business

PAL to resume Manila-Bali flights in July as COVID restrictions ease

Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2022 02:03 PM

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said it would resume flights between Manila and popular tourist destination Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia starting July 1.

PAL said this is a part of a major international expansion as COVID-19 restrictions ease globally. 

Bali is home to beachfront party destination Kuta and the mountain ranges of Ubud.

More details to follow.

