PAL offers seat sale to celebrate Independence Day

A Philippine Airlines plane is seen at the background as a man uses his phone at the arrival area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Friday said it would offer seat sales for both domestic and international flights to celebrate Independence Day.

In its "Finally Free to Fly" Independence Day seat sale, PAL offers domestic fares for as low as P188 and international base fares for as low as $89 roundtrip, the flag carrier said in a statement.

"With markets reopening and economies recovering, we hope you will hop on a Philippine Airlines flight and rediscover the wonders of air travel to the great destinations throughout our Philippine and global network," PAL Vice President for Sales Bud Britanico said.

The promo fares are available for booking until June 12 while the travel period is from Aug. 1, 2022 to March 16, 2023, PAL said. For flights to North America and the Middle East, the travel period is from Sept. 1, 2022 onwards, it added.

PAL said it is progressively restoring routes and flights to support the tourism industry.

On June 9, it launched its historic service between Cotabato City and Tawi-Tawi.

