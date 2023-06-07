NAIA privatization eyed in 2024, terminal fee to increase

ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) may be implemented by the first quarter of 2024, Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim said Wednesday.

“That is a very tough and tight schedule. We can say that is doable in the first quarter of next year [2024]. It is doable that there will be a conclusion that could possibly be proclaimed by the government,” Usec. Lim said during an interview with Karen Davila on ANC.

“That takes time. If there is more than one participant, we will have to talk to all of them. It will take time,” he added.

NAIA’s privatization will have “upsides” in terms of efficiency in passenger and flight movement, and generate income for the government, Lim said.

He said NAIA terminal fees may increase to P800 once the main gateway gets privatized.

He also clarified issues surrounding the airport’s privatization, including the role of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) once the privatization takes place and the airport employees.

"The relationship between MIAA and the concessionaire will be regulator-operator. The MIAA will continue to operate as a body that will regulate, oversee,” he explained.

"Generally no loss of employment. Airport employees will be offered [the] opportunity to work when the airport facilities are privatized,” he added.

Lim said all airport assets at the NAIA still belong to the government with the private concessionaire limited to an operations and management role.

“Are we selling anything? No. All of these assets will continue to belong to the government. What is being granted is a concession. So it’s like a franchise that you are granting with terms and conditions for operating the public facility,” Lim clarified.

Last Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and MIAA submitted its joint proposal for the NAIA solicited Public Private Partnership (PPP) Project for approval by the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Board, giving the private concessionaire 15 years to operate the airport and recover its investment.

“Dapat matagal nang nagyari ‘yan e kasi talagang panahon pa ‘yan ni Pangulong Duterte. Meron na hong plano na i-rehabilitate ang NAIA. Dapat kahapon pa ho ‘yan nailatag. In fact, dapat hindi na pinoproblema ng kasalukuyang gobyerno kung hindi po minothball or shinare ng gobyerno ang rehabilitation na nandyan,” said Infrawatch PH Convenor Atty Terry Ridon.