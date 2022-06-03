MANILA - Grab Philippines on Friday said it would introduce fees for GrabPay InstaPay transfers to other banks and e-wallets pending the approval of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

"Subject to the approval of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, InstaPay transactions from GrabPay to other banks and e-wallets will incur an additional PhP 15.00 transfer fee starting 18 July 2022," it said.

But transfers to other GrabPay wallets are free of charge, it said.

Other banks, e-wallets and electronic money issuers have earlier imposed fees for InstaPay fund transfers after waiving such charges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some banks have waived InstaPay and PESONet fees up to December 2022.

