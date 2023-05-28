LIST: Flight cancellations due to Typhoon Betty

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Sunday night announced it canceled some flights in anticipation of the effects of typhoon Betty.
The following Cebu Pacific flights have been cancelled:
May 29, 2023
5J 196/197: Manila - Cauayan - Manila
5J 404/405: Manila - Laoag - Manila
DG 6177/6178: Manila - Masbate - Manila
5J 504/505: Manila - Tuguegarao - Manila
5J 506/507: Manila - Tuguegarao - Manila
Cebu Pacific also said it is offering flexible options, either free rebooking or travel fund, to passengers who wish to postpone their flights to and from the following destinations during the following dates:
May 27-30: Clark, Naga, Legazpi, Virac
May 27-31: Cauayan, Laoag, Tuguegarao
May 28-30: Masbate
May 28-31: Taipei
May 29-30: Caticlan (Boracay), San Jose
“They may avail themselves of their preferred option online up to two (2) hours before their scheduled time of departure through the Manage Booking portal,” Cebu Pacific said.
The airline encouraged travelers to check the status of their flights before proceeding to the airport.
“This is a developing situation. As such, there may be more flight changes as the typhoon passes. Guests are urged to check real-time flight status updates via https://cebupacificair.com/flight-status,” Cebu Pacific added.
On Saturday, Philippine Airlines also announced the cancelation of some of its flights from May 29 to May 31.
