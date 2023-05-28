Home  >  Business

LIST: Flight cancellations due to Typhoon Betty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 28 2023 08:33 PM

Fishermen in Navotas secure their catch on May 26, 2023 in preparation for the expected arrival of super typhoon Mawar inside the Philippine area of responsibility. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Sunday night announced it canceled some flights in anticipation of the effects of typhoon Betty.

The following Cebu Pacific flights have been cancelled:

May 29, 2023

5J 196/197: Manila - Cauayan - Manila
5J 404/405: Manila - Laoag - Manila
DG 6177/6178: Manila - Masbate - Manila
5J 504/505: Manila - Tuguegarao - Manila
5J 506/507: Manila - Tuguegarao - Manila

Cebu Pacific also said it is offering flexible options, either free rebooking or travel fund, to passengers who wish to postpone their flights to and from the following destinations during the following dates:

May 27-30: Clark, Naga, Legazpi, Virac 
May 27-31: Cauayan, Laoag, Tuguegarao 
May 28-30: Masbate 
May 28-31: Taipei 
May 29-30: Caticlan (Boracay), San Jose

“They may avail themselves of their preferred option online up to two (2) hours before their scheduled time of departure through the Manage Booking portal,” Cebu Pacific said.

The airline encouraged travelers to check the status of their flights before proceeding to the airport.

“This is a developing situation. As such, there may be more flight changes as the typhoon passes. Guests are urged to check real-time flight status updates via https://cebupacificair.com/flight-status,” Cebu Pacific added.

On Saturday, Philippine Airlines also announced the cancelation of some of its flights from May 29 to May 31.

