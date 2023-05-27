Home > Business LIST: Flight cancellations due to super typhoon Betty ABS-CBN News Posted at May 27 2023 11:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA — Philippine Airlines on Saturday morning announced that it canceled some flights in anticipation of the effects of super typhoon Betty (international name: Mawar). PAL said it canceled the following flights. May 29, 2023 PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila PR2198/2199 Manila - Laoag - Manila PR2230/2231 Cebu - Baguio - Cebu May 30, 2023 PR2196/2197 Manila - Laoag - Manila PR2198/2199 Manila - Laoag - Manila PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila May 31, 2023 PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila PR2936/2937 Manila - Basco - Manila The airline encouraged travelers to check the status of their flights before proceeding to the airport. PH braces for super typhoon Betty with 'adopt a neighbor', churches as evacuation sites Super typhoon Betty may bring strong winds, heavy rains on 3 'crucial' days Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: Betty Mawar PAL Philippine Airlines canceled flights /news/05/27/23/signal-1-up-over-cagayan-isabela-areas-due-to-betty/news/05/27/23/walangpasok-may-29-30-dahil-sa-bagyong-betty/news/05/27/23/tradisyunal-na-burda-at-telang-pinoy-ibinida-sa-morocco/news/05/27/23/flash-floods-toppled-trees-in-parts-of-ph-as-mawar-nears/news/05/27/23/saudi-allocates-funds-for-unpaid-ofw-wages