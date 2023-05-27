LIST: Flight cancellations due to super typhoon Betty

MANILA — Philippine Airlines on Saturday morning announced that it canceled some flights in anticipation of the effects of super typhoon Betty (international name: Mawar).

PAL said it canceled the following flights.

May 29, 2023

PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila - Laoag - Manila

PR2230/2231 Cebu - Baguio - Cebu

May 30, 2023

PR2196/2197 Manila - Laoag - Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila - Laoag - Manila

PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila

May 31, 2023

PR2932/2933 Manila - Basco - Manila

PR2936/2937 Manila - Basco - Manila

The airline encouraged travelers to check the status of their flights before proceeding to the airport.