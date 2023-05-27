Pedestrians and motorists navigate through rain and flood after a sudden downpour in Manila City on May 26, 2023 hours before the arrival of super typhoon Mawar. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Philippine authorities on Saturday ironed out evacuation plans and sought public cooperation ahead of the expected onslaught of super typhoon Betty.

Betty, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility before dawn, will bring heavy rains and strong winds in northern Luzon. It may also enhance the habagat, which will bring rains in other western sections of the country, the state weather forecaster said.

In the northern province of Cagayan, authorities are asking residents with well-constructed houses to take in neighbors with weaker homes.

"Ini-implement kasi nitong mga disaster brigades natin iyong tinatawag nilang 'adopt a neighbor' kung saan kung sino yung may matibay na bahay, doon muna aampunin yung mga kapitbahay na mahina ang pagkakatayo," Cagayan disaster office head Ruelie Rapsing said.

"Bagamat may mga identified evacuation areas yung ating mga barangay at mga munisipyo, ang pinakaunang evacuation centers natin ay ang ating mga kapitbahay na matitibay ang istruktura," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(The disaster brigades are implementing the so-called 'adopt a neighbor' strategy where they ask those with strong houses to shelter their neighbors with weak homes. While there are identified evacuation areas, our first evacuation centers are our neighbors with strong houses.)

Churches in Cagayan were also asked to give shelter to those who may need to evacuate, he said.

Cagayan identified 11 coastal areas prone to floods, landslides and storm surges, Rapsing said.

The national government prepositioned almost P2 billion worth of relief goods ahead of Mawar’s onslaught, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Water filtration equipment, generator sets, and emergency communication systems are also on standby, NDRRMC spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro said.

“Ang advice lang natin, let us cooperate sa lahat ng mga ahensya or sa ating local leaders at makinig po at maghanda talaga dito sa bagyo,” he said in a separate TeleRadyo interview.

(Our advice is let us cooperate with all agencies or our local leaders, listen, and prepare for this storm.)

Meanwhile, sea trips in Manila, Batangas and Matnog remained “normal” at around 8 a.m. But some shipping lines have suspended trips in Eastern Visayas to avoid possible rough seas due to Mawar, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

“Ang regulasyon po ng Philippine Coast Guard, ‘pag pumasok po yung bagyo at nagkaroon ng public storm warning signal at itinaas sa isang lugar, kagyat po ay tayo po’y magsu-suspend ng maritime activities to include recreational activities,” PCG spokesperson Armand Balilo said.

(The Philippine Coast Guard's regulation is once the cyclone enters and a public storm warning signal is raised in an area, we suspend maritime activities to include recreational activities.)

Betty was spotted 1,320 kilometers east of Central Luzon at 3 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour and 240 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

