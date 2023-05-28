Signal No. 1 still up in northern Luzon as ‘Betty’ weakens slightly

Satellite image of Typhoon Betty. PAGASA



MANILA - Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over provinces in the northern part of Luzon even as Typhoon Betty weakened slightly, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said parts of northern Luzon will continue to experience rains until Tuesday morning.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Northern and central portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Tayum, Bucay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney)

Kalinga

Eastern and central portions of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Bontoc)

Eastern and central portions of Ifugao (Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut, Kiangan, Asipulo)

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

Northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

The eastern portion of Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan may also experience up to 200 millimeters of rainfall until Tuesday morning, while Batanes, Babuyan Islands and the northern portion of Benguet may experience rainfall greater than 200 mm from Wednesday afternoon, PAGASA said.

Betty will also enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), PAGASA said, which may bring monsoon rains over the western portions of Calabarzon Mimaropa and Western Visayas from Monday until Wednesday.

Betty, the country’s second typhoon this year, was last located 630 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 165 kilometer per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 205 kph.

It is expected to move west northwest or northwest for the next 36 hours before gradually decelerating.

“The typhoon will likely become slow-moving to almost stationary by Tuesday while over the waters east of Batanes. It will then move northward or north northeastward by mid Wednesday towards the sea east of Taiwan,” PAGASA also said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Red Cross said it is ready to deploy its food trucks and other assets in areas affected by the typhoon.

“As tropical cyclone Betty (international name: Mawar) approaches the extreme northern part of the country, Gordon assured the public that PRC chapters in the typhoon’s path are ready to respond with food trucks, along with other PRC disaster response equipment, such as amphibians, rescue boats, ambulance units, 6x6 trucks, payloaders, and water tankers,” PRC said in a statement.

PRC also said 2 of its water tankers have been prepositioned in Nueva Vizcaya and Olongapo, along with relief items, food packs, sleeping packs and water containers.

