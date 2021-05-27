Google helps fight vaccine hesitancy in PH with latest campaign

MANILA – Google Philippines on Thursday said it launched a new campaign to help build public trust in vaccines by promoting authoritative information across its products.

When users click “Get the Facts” on the Search homepage, they will be redirected to an organized information panel to find vaccination updates, trusted news, links to global and health authorities and health information in an instant, Google said in a statement.

The vaccine information campaign appears when users open the Google Search page, under the empty bar where queries are inputted. The “Get the facts” feature can be easily seen alongside a band-aid icon.

Information can also be accessed by searching for “covid vaccine” on Google Search.

Screengrab of the Google Search homepage.

Credible sources about vaccine brands, common vaccine questions, leads on how to register and the latest vaccination data in the country and globally are among the information available under the "Get the Facts" campaign.

“Vaccination will help end the COVID-19 pandemic. To fight vaccine hesitancy, we have launched the 'Get The Facts' campaign to further demonstrate our commitment to protecting our platforms from misinformation and connecting people to trustworthy and authoritative information,” Google Philippines country director Bernadette Nacario said.

Globally, some 700,000 videos related to dangerous or false COVID-19 information were removed, Nacario said.

Google earlier said it partnered with the Department of Health and other online platforms in its CheckTheFAQs drive.

The country's biggest media companies and private businesses have also joined forces to launch the Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat vaccine information campaign which aims to encourage more Filipinos to get vaccinated.

The Philippines has so far administered 4,495,375 doses as of May 25.

