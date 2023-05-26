Meralco braces for possible Mawar impact

MANILA — Meralco said on Friday its personnel is on alert to respond to power outages that may occur due to typhoon Mawar.

Mawar or Betty locally, is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) late Friday.

"As a 24-hour service company, we are ready to respond to these types of emergency. Our crews are on standby to attend to any trouble that may affect our facilities in areas that may be hit by the typhoon," Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco said it has put necessary measures to mitigate the possible impact of the super typhoon.

Zaldarriaga said they have requested billboard operators to temporarily roll ads to prevent the structures from falling into electrical facilities.

In line with the typhoon preparations, Meralco gave the following electrical safety tips:

- Ensure that the main electrical power switch or circuit breaker is off

- Be sure to be dry when being in contact with any electrical facility

- Unplug appliances from wall sockets. Turn off permanently connected equipment and unscrew all light bulbs if possible

- Remove mud and dirt from service equipment or the main circuit breaker/fuse and its enclosure using rubber gloves and rubber-soled shoesv

- Ensure that electrical wires, connectors, and other wiring devices are completely dry

- When all electrical wires and accessories have dried and are clean, ask a licensed electrician to check

the wiring system. Do not turn on flood-damaged electrical appliances

- Charge mobile phones, laptops and other communication gadgets

Meralco said power outages may be reported to its official social media pages or via 0920-9716211 and 0917-5516211 and the Meralco Hotline at 16211 and 8631-1111.

