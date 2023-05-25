Globe readies personnel ahead of Mawar

Typhoon Mawar hits Guam, a United States territory in the Pacific, on May 24, 2023. Satellite image courtesy of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

MANILA — Globe Telecom said on Thursday it was preparing for the potential impact of typhoon Mawar to telco services.

Mawar is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday or Saturday, the state weather forecaster said.

"In anticipation of the powerful typhoon, Globe’s technical and support teams are on alert and ready to take swift action to ensure continuous network operations and address potential issues due to adverse weather," Globe said in a statement.

Globe said critical facilities are equipped with generators and other fail-safe backups in case of power failures.

Free calls, charging stations and Wi-Fi services are ready to be deployed in areas that may experience power and network interruptions due to the typhoon, Globe said.

Free data access to the National Disaster Risk and Reduction and Management Council is also available to ensure customers receive real-time weather updates, it said.

Mawar, which will be named Betty, may enhance the habagat and stir rains over western portions of the country, PAGASA said.

