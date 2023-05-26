PLDT says equipment, personnel on standby ahead of Mawar

Photo: RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — PLDT Inc said on Friday it has reinforced its 24/7 monitoring of super typhoon Mawar as it heads to the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR.)

In a statement, PLDT and Smart said the telco is also in close coordination with pre-positioned response teams that may be deployed in the areas expected to be hit by the typhoon.

“The Group's mission-critical manpower and equipment are on standby, as weather bureau PAGASA has reported that ‘Mawar’ has reintensified into a super typhoon, moving generally west northwestward towards the sea area east of Extreme Northern Luzon,” said Cathy Yang, First Vice President and Head of Group Corporate Communications at PLDT and Smart.

Mawar, which will be called Betty is expected to enter PAR on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

"We urge everyone to take necessary precautions and heed the alerts and warnings of local governments and disaster response authorities," PLDT said.

