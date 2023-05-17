Dine in, delivery sales buoy Jollibee growth amid inflation

A fast food chain in Quezon City remains open, only for take-out and delivery on March 17, 2020 under the enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/FILE



MANILA — Jollibee Foods Corp said on Wednesday its sales growth in the first quarter is coming from mixed channels including delivery, digital channels as well as the return of dine-in.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, dine-in had the biggest share in sales, followed by "take away" and very little delivery, Jollibee Group Chief Financial Officer Richard Shin said in a virtual briefing.

In 2022, sales from deliveries were amplified, he said.

"So in 2022 last year we were able to contribute nearly a third of the business through delivery, with dining being a smaller sector, and then of course first quarter this year, as we announced before, dining is coming back," Shin said.

"Our growth is now coming from all channels on and off-premise with good contribution coming from diners as well as consumers who are enjoying the convenience of delivery," he said.

Digital sales, meanwhile, account for 18 percent of total sales in the first quarter, Shin said.

"In the first quarter 2023, the total sales that are coming for a digital channel is now higher than last year and certainly much higher than pre-COVID 2019 year," he said.

JFC said its system-wide sales grew 31 percent in Q!, revenues jumped 28.5 percent and same-store sales rose 22.4 percent. Net income slid 10.6 percent to P2.1 billion due to the one-time gain of P1.8 billion in the same period last year.

JFC's Philippine business remains "incredibly robust and strong," growing 36.7 percent in the first quarter, and 20.8 percent compared to its prepandemic level, Shin said.

"We're up 20.8 percent, that is to say, we are back and we are now above pre-pandemic record of 2019," he said.

Shin said the group would continue its "cost efficiency programs" as inflation remains elevated in the Philippines.

"And so therefore the way we're going to continue to manage inflation is through cost efficiency programs...we'll continue to ensure that we can maintain our margins but without having to pass on the burden to our consumers," he said.

He said JFC is also continuously monitoring inflation in the US and China.

RELATED VIDEO