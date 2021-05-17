DITO offers data, call and text promo as third telco launches in NCR

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity on Monday announced that is offering 25GB of data for P199, which will be valid for a month, as the country’s third telco finally launches its services in the National Capital Region.

DITO said the promo also includes unlimited texts and free 300 minutes of calls to other mobile networks, as well as unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls and texts.

Consumers can avail of the promo package by going to DITO’s promo page, Facebook page, or via the telco’s official store on Lazada.

The Dennis Uy-led telco said the promo will be valid in several areas in NCR and other parts of Luzon.

NCR

Manila, Quezon City, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Pasay, Taguig, Pateros, Makati, Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Marikina, Las Pinas

Batangas

Cuenca, San Jose, Ibaan, Batangas City, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Lipa City, Tanauan City

Cavite

Kawit, Bacoor, Imus,Tagaytay City, Silang, Dasmarinas, Carmona

Laguna

San Pedro, Sta Rosa, Binan, Cabuyao, Los Banos, Calamba City

Rizal

Antipolo, Cainta, Taytay

Bulacan

San Jose del Monte, Malolos, Meycauayan, Marilao, Bocaue, Hagonoy, Bulacan, Plaridel, Baliuag

Bataan

Balanga, Dinalupihan

Nueva Ecija

Palayan City, Santa Rosa, Science City of Muñoz, Talavera, Cabanatuan, Gapan City, San Leonardo, San Jose

Pampanga

Angeles, Mabalacat, Mexico, Guagua, San Fernando

Tarlac

Capas, Tarlac City, Concepcion, Gerona, Moncada

Zambales

Olongapo, Subic

The promo is also valid in several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao where DITO already operates.

In an online briefing, DITO chairman and CEO Dennis Uy said their services are now available in 100 cities and municipalities nationwide, with more areas slated to be opened this year.

"Network optimization has been happening at full speed," Uy said.

He added that the telco now has "close to half a million subscribers" since it launched in March.