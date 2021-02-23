PLDT, DITO sign interconnection deal for fixed, wireless subscribers

MANILA - PLDT Inc said Tuesday it signed an interconnection deal with third major telco DITO Telecommunity.

The deal includes the construction of a transmission facility that will serve as the point of interconnection for subscribers, PLDT Inc told the stock exchange.

PLDT said it would establish and manage the facility which would operate as the "primary physical interface" for both firms.

The interconnection hub will give DITO some needed connectivity requirements which will benefit fixed and wireless subscribers, PLDT said.

“During this pandemic, technology has been a lifeline for our customers so we want to make sure that our connectivity is solid in helping our fellow Filipinos and the entire nation during these critical times. We thank DITO for this partnership and I am looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship," said PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart Communications president and CEO Al Panlilio.

The planned facility is expected to be completed by the end of March. DITO is also set to launch commercially next month.

"DITO knew from day 1 that in order for us to deliver our commitment to the Filipino, we needed to work hand-in-hand with the pioneers of the telco industry like PLDT. I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone in making the interconnection agreement between DITO and PLDT possible," said DITO chairman and CEO Dennis Uy.

Globe Telecom, PLDT Inc and DITO earlier agreed to establish a clearing house to implement phone number portability.

The government is also urging telcos to take full advantage of its common towers initiative, Department of Information and Communications Technology DICT Secretary Gringo Honasan earlier said.

The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday said DITO passed its first technical audit after breaching its internet speed and population coverage commitment for its first year.

According to the independent audit result, DITO registered a minimum broadband speed of 507.5 Mbps for its 5G service, and 85.9 Mbps minimum speed for its 4G service,

FROM THE ARCHIVES: