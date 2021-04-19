Globe and DITO Telecommunity begin interconnected services

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Monday their consumers would now be able send SMS and make domestic mobile calls to DITO subscribers and vice versa following the successful interconnection service between the two telcos.

Interconnection for fixed landline is also on-going, Globe said in a statement.

The Philippines has a law that mandates telco operators to follow "compulsory interconnection" for universally accessible and fully integrated network, it said.

“This effort is a reflection of Globe’s commitment to fair and healthy competition in the telco industry, as well as its adherence to the rules and regulations prevailing in competition and telecom laws,” said Atty. Froilan Castelo, Globe General Counsel.

The third telco DITO Telecommunity launched its commercial services last March 8. DITO is operating in select cities nationwide.

Globe in February announced the deal it signed with DITO for mobile calls and SMS interconnection. DITO has also signed an interconnection deal with PLDT Inc.

Globe Telecom, PLDT Inc and DITO earlier signed a deal to establish a clearing house to implement phone number portability.

The government is also urging telcos to take full advantage of its common towers initiative.

